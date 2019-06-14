PM Imran summons federal cabinet meeting on June 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on June 18 to discuss a 15-point agenda, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the meeting, PM Imran would brief the cabinet about his recent visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The cabinet will discuss matters pertaining to the formation of inquiry commission and the implementation of the ‘Tax Amnesty Scheme’.

The cabinet would give approval to Pakistan-Iran Maritime Agreement and the appointment of private members of the railway board.

Pakistan Industrial Technical Center and formation of Chinese University has been included in the agenda, sources claimed.

Read More: PM proposes framework against corruption, white-collar crime at SCO

The cabinet will also give approval for the projects facing delay with numerous countries.

The agreement of cooperation between National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Mexico University has also been included in the agenda.

Earlier on the second day of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday proposed to formulate a substantial framework to eradicate corruption and white-collar crimes.

Addressing the Shanghai club, the prime minister urged the SCO to play its role in curbing corruption, for which, he stressed a strong framework was needed.

Referring to the evolving crisis in Gulf and the Middle East, PM Imran said, “We join the SCO members in demanding the involved parties to exercise restraint, take steps to deescalate the situation and find a solution through diplomatic means.”

Comments

comments