PM Imran convenes cabinet meeting on July 30

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet on July 30 to discuss various matters, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting would discuss a nine-point agenda, including matters related to establishment of commission for the children’s rights, amending the rules of business act 1973 and a summary for appointment of MD PASCO.

The meeting would also discuss amendment in rules of business related to federal secretariat and appointment of chairperson of national commission for human rights.

Read More: Federal cabinet allows dual-national Pakistanis to contest elections

Earlier on July 26, the federal cabinet had allowed Pakistanis holding dual nationality to take part in elections.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, had also formed a committee to initiate the process of required legal amendments to this effect.

The meeting had decided that providing overseas Pakistanis an opportunity to participate in the political process was in the interest of the country.

Comments

comments