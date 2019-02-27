ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened the federal cabinet meeting to discuss Pak-India tension on Thursday, ARY News Reported.

FIA’s exemption plea from paper rules, appointment of board of directors at National Disaster Risk Management and National Bank of Pakistan and other issues would also be discussed in the meeting.

Sources said that the meeting would also discuss the approval of Gilgit-Baltistan package, endorsement of various Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) signed with different countries, Korangi Fish Harbor and decisions of privatization committee.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and other high officials would attend the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had chaired a special consultative meeting in the federal capital.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and high-level officials attended the consultative meeting underway at Foreign Ministry to discuss tensed regional situation and heightened escalation between Pakistan and India.

FM Qureshi said that Indian aggression for achieving its political motives will affect regional peace. He added that Islamabad will continue its diplomatic efforts for restoration of peace in the region.

