FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday opened the calligraphy exhibition in Faisalabad in connection with the Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace and Blessings of Allah be Upon Him) week.

The work of renowned calligraphists Muhammad Qamar Sultan and Nisar Ahmad was displayed at the exhibition.

The prime minister on the occasion appreciated the calligraphic work of the artists.

During his day-long visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan also inaugurated various development projects, including Police Complex Lyallpur Town and Kashmir Bridge Underpass Canal Road.

The prime minister was briefed that the construction of Police Complex was started on January 20, 2016, at an estimated cost of Rs145.246 million. With over 95pc work completed, the project would be fully functional by the year-end.

Similarly, the construction of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass Canal Road was initiated on March 20, 2018 with an estimated cost of Rs1,280.209 million by the National Logistics Cell and more than 85pc work has so far been completed.

Read More: Ours is the first govt that wants to industrialise Pakistan: PM

Addressing industrialists and traders in Faisalabad, the premier said: “You are Pakistan’s industrial hub. If you progress Pakistan will progress.” He recalled the ruling PTI faced a serious economic crisis when it came to power in 2018.

rime Minister Khan said it is up to the government to help industries flourish so as to create employment opportunities. Noting that Pakistan faces a historic debt, he said wealth creation in the country will help the government pay off the debt.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, federal ministers Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chaudhary Zaheerud Din Khan, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Inspector General of Police Inaam Ghani were present on the occasion.

