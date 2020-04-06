PM Imran chairs NCC meeting on COVID-19 situation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad today to review the measures against novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Chief Ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman NDMA will attend the meeting.

The meeting will review the implementation status of Corona Relief Package, said sources. The National Coordination Committee meeting will also review the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre on coronavirus.

The NCC meeting will overview the implementation of the decision taken regarding the opening of the construction industry, while matter related to Corona Tiger Force will also be discussed in today’s meeting.

The NCC meeting last week had announced to extend lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 besides finalising a solid strategy to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

The decisions were taken in a session of the National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

It is decided to extend lockdown till April 14 besides finalising to hold consultations on April 5 to relax the restrictions in phases across the country.

Asad Umar said that lockdown will continue till April 14 across Pakistan, however, all shops of food items and medical stores will remain opened during the period. The committee has also decided to resume goods transport in all parts of the country, he added.

