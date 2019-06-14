PM Imran, Chinese president discuss bilateral ties in Bishkek

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral ties in Bishkek on Friday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Kyrgyz capital.

PM Khan and the Chinese president exchanged views on bilateral relations.

The prime minister was accompanied by a delegation which comprised of his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other government officials.

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President of China XiJinping on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State of SCO Summit 2019 in Bishkek. The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations. #PrimeMinisterImranKhan #SCOSummit2019 pic.twitter.com/Cb4yOQlzoq — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) June 14, 2019



The prime minister is in Bishkek for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In an interview to a Russian news outlet a day earlier, the prime minister had once again offered India to resolve all differences through dialogue, which is the only way to sort out issues.

He said there is no way that two nuclear-armed countries should think of resolving differences through military means.

Imran Khan said Kashmir is the main difference between Pakistan and India and both countries should sit on the negotiating table to resolve that issue peacefully.

He said now elections in India are over and both countries should get back on the dialogue table to resolve the Kashmir issue for peace in the region by giving people of Kashmir right of self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations. He said India cannot subdue voice of the people of Kashmir by using force.

Comments

comments