PM Imran, CJCSC Gen Hayat discuss matters related to armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, professional matters pertaining to Armed Forces of Pakistan came under discussion.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss issues pertaining to national security.

As per details, the meeting was held at the Prime Minister House.

PM Khan and the COAS exchanged views on national security and discussed the professional matters related to Pakistan military.

The law and order situation and overall regional issues also came under discussion.

On July 3, Presiding over the 222nd corps commanders’ conference at the General Headquarter (GHQ), General Bajwa told the forum about difficult but extremely essential long term beneficial measures taken by the current government for improving and strengthening the national economy.

According to the military’s media wing, geostrategic, regional and national security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organizations discussed in the meeting.

