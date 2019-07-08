PM Imran, CM Mahmood Khan discuss provincial matters

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday called upon Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the Prime Minister office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall situation of the province, especially progress on the uplift of projects were discussed.

Earlier on Sunday, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nathia Gali governor house.

Matters pertaining to the overall political situation of country and FATA issues were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been pressuring judiciary in the past and directed to deal with the party’s recent attacks on the national institutions.

Chairing a meeting of spokespersons, PM Imran said that PML-N was trying to make institutions controversial and gave a task to the spokespersons to give befitting response to the PML-N’s false propaganda.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that any negative agenda of the opposition will not be succeeded. He reiterated to continue ongoing indiscriminate accountability process in the country and added,” Judiciary is an independent and autonomous institution and the government should not become a party.”

The prime minister said that the judiciary should take notice of the alleged video.

