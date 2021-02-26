PM Imran, CM Buzdar discuss Punjab uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Lahore, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters related to ongoing development schemes in Punjab and political matters were discussed.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was also present in the meeting.

Separately, a one-on-one meeting was held between provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal briefed the prime minister about matters related to his ministry. PM Imran hailed the performance of the industries and trade ministry and asked Mian Iqbal to continue his measures against the mafia.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore and said that the project will generate Rs1,300 billion in its first phase.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a ceremony said that the CBD project will generate income up to Rs1,300 billion during its first phase. He said that de-notifying of Walton airport will turn the adjacent areas into an economic hub.

The premier said that a new agreement has been finalised for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) with Qatar earlier today which would save $300 million annually of Pakistan’s exchequer. He said that Pakistan is facing two major issues

