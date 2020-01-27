PM Imran, CM Sindh to hold one-on-one meeting today: sources

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to hold one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the schedule, the meeting will discuss matters related to development projects and the financial issues. CM Murad Ali Shah will brief PM Khan about the ongoing development projects in the province specially in Karachi.

The meeting is expected to discuss issues related to the appointment of new IGP Sindh, the sources said.

Meanwhile, CM Sindh has finalised recommendations of the provincial government to be tabled before PM Imran Khan in his meeting today.

As per the recommendations, CM Sindh will ask PM Khan to release funds for K-4 water project and timely completion of the Green Line Bus Project.

Read more: CM Murad calls on Sindh governor Imran Ismail

He will ask the federal government to release funds according to the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

The matter related to interference of the federal ministers into matter related to provincial government are also expected to come under discussion.

The prime minister is also expected to hold a separate meeting with I.G. Sindh Police Kaleem Imam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a briefing on Karachi Package and the federal government-funded projects in Sindh, the sources added.

Comments

comments