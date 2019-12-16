ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and top Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday chaired a meeting of the federal government’s spokesmen to mull over strategy after the detailed apex court decision over the appointment of the incumbent chief of army staff, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the legal team of the incumbent government briefed the meeting over the detailed decision of the apex court.

The meeting decided to discuss the matter in the cabinet meeting and any decision on filing a review petition in the case would only be taken on the return of the prime minister from foreign tour, they said.

It was decided that the legal team would also brief the prime minister over the aspects of the apex court ruling.

“The meeting also decided to resolve the issue of appointment of the chief election commissioner and members of the election commission of Pakistan at the parliamentary forum,” they said adding that the government members expressed their desire to resolve the issue amicably.

Read More: PM Imran Khan reaches Bahrain to attend its National Day

The government’s spokesmen were also briefed regarding the government narrative over the issues.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) has issued a 43-page written verdict in a case related to the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The written judgement by the apex court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been issued today in connection with its previous short written order in the plea announced on November 28 that had ordered granting six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the parliament.

An additional note of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, was also given in the detailed verdict in the case.

Comments

comments