PM Imran commends 58 countries for supporting Pakistan’s stance in UNHRC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on September 10 against Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The prime minister took to his Twitter and wrote that he welcomes the European Union’s (EU) call in the council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

Read More: India has transformed occupied Kashmir into planet’s largest prison, FM Qureshi tells UNHRC

“I welcome the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions and bilateral agreements,” wrote PM.

I welcome the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions, int law and bilateral agreements. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 12, 2019



In another tweet, he appreciated 58 countries on reinforcing demands of the international community for India to stop use of force, lift the siege, remove other restrictions, respect and protect Kashmiris’ rights and resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolution.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that over 50 countries supported Pakistan’s narrative on occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Turkish media, FM Qureshi said that they would consider the demographic change in occupied Kashmir as genocide.

Read More: Pakistan desires peace in region but India has expansionist designs: FM Qureshi

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for their just right to self-determination and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Comments

comments