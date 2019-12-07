PM Imran committed to recover looted wealth from corrupts: Firdous Ashiq Awan

GUJRANWALA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PM Imran Khan was committed to recovering the looted national wealth from corrupts and plunderers, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Gujranwala, the special assistant said those who are involved in corrupt practices and looted national wealth for many years are criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government who just came into power last year.

Past rulers looted the public’s wealth ruthlessly and transferred through Telegraphic Transfers (TTs) to abroad, she said while targeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

She said that when the PTI government came into power Pakistan’s economy was completely deteriorated, adding that the long term economic policies of the PTI govt are bearing fruits and have put the country on track.

The special assistant earlier talking to media at Regional Police Office in Gujranwala, said that establishment of Digital Police helpline in the city was a commendable initiative in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring police reforms.

The SAPM said that the people would be in direct contact with police officers through the helpline “My Police App”.

Praising the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala and his team, she said that the initiative has given practical shape to the people-friendly police vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that police was being turned into an institution to protect the poor instead of supporting criminals, adding that there would be no space for the criminal elements.

