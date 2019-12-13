PM Imran congratulates Boris Johnson, looks forward to working together

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated British counterpart Boris Johnson on his victory in the country’s national elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his success in the UK General Elections. I look forward to working with him and continuing the cooperation between our two countries,” the premier said in a tweet.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his success in the UK General Elections. I look forward to working with him and continuing the cooperation between our two countries. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 13, 2019

The Conservative Party on Friday won the majority of seats in the United Kingdom election, which will allow the UK to come out of the European Union in few weeks.

For Boris Johnson, whose 20-week tenure in power has been marked by chaotic scenes in parliament and stark division on the streets over Britain’s tortuous departure from the European Union, victory in Thursday’s contest was vindication.

A landslide Conservative party win marks the ultimate failure of opponents of Britain’s departure from the European Union who plotted to thwart a 2016 referendum vote through legislative combat in parliament and prompted some of the biggest protests in recent British history.

Johnson won an outright majority in the 650-seat parliament after an exit poll showed the Conservatives on course to win a landslide 368 seats, the biggest Conservative national election win since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 triumph.

