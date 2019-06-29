PM Imran congratulates Pakistan team for victory against Afghanistan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for thrilling victory against Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan,” said PM in a tweet.

He also congratulated Afghanistan for the grit and determination with which they played against Pakistan today and against India earlier.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Firdous Ashiq Awan also congratulated men in green over the victory against Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by three wickets courtesy a sensible knock of Imad Wasim who helped the team to notch a nail biter from Afghanistan in a must-win game on Saturday.

Wahab Riaz struck a six and a boundary in the second last over of Rashid Khan to release some pressure from his fellow batsman. Imad hits a match-winning boundary to push Pakistan at the fourth spot on the points table.

