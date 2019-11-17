PM Imran congratulates Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa on election victory

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan President-elect, on his victory in the presidential elections.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on victory in Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Pakistan looks forward to working closely with him and with Sri Lanka, for further deepening our brotherly ties and strengthening cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity of our peoples and the region,” PM office media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying in his message of felicitation.

President Dr Arif Alvi also congratulated the newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his electoral victory.

“We hope to continue working with you for the betterment of our people and to advance our shared interests of regional peace, stability and prosperity,” the President said in a tweet.

It gives me immense pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations on your electoral victory Mr @GotabayaR as President of Sri Lanka.We hope to continue working with you for the betterment of our people and to advance our shared interests of regional peace, stability, & prosperity — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 17, 2019

