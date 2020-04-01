PM Imran convenes NCC meeting to review measures against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: In order to review measures against novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for a second consecutive day on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Matters pertaining to provision of ration to deserving people amid lockdown, reopening of international borders for trade purpose, food and medicine factories and other issues will come under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

All the chief ministers, top civil and military leaders, federal ministers and NDMA chairman will participate in the meeting.

NDMA chairman will brief the meeting over coronavirus testing kits and import of other important equipment to deal with the virus.

Read More: NCC decides lockdown extension, finalises strategy to contain COVID-19

Earlier on March 1, Pakistan had decided for extending its lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 besides finalising a solid strategy to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

The decisions had been taken in a session of National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. It was decided to extend lockdown till April 14 besides finalising to hold consultations on April 5 to relax the restrictions in phases across the country.

Comments

comments