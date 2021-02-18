PM Imran to inaugurate cricket stadium in Attock tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Hazro tehsil of Attock district tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported.

During the visit, the prime minister will launch the plantation drive and inaugurate a cricket stadium in the Attock district.

As per details,10,000 trees would be planted around the cricket stadium. The prime minister will be accompanied by a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

The SAPM Malik Amin, during his visit to Attock city last week had announced to construct 10 new cricket grounds in his constituency under the initiative of Clean Green Pakistan.

Read More: SAPM Malik Amin announces construction of 10 new cricket grounds

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday launched the 2021 spring tree plantation drive during a ceremony after planting a sapling in Islamabad.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam gave a briefing to PM Imran Khan regarding the spring tree plantation drive and presented the recommendations for the spots to initiate the plantation campaign.

The ceremony was also attended by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed and Senator Faisal Javed.

It is our target to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan after completing the plantation of 1 billion trees across the country by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said Imran Khan.

