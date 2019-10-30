ISLAMABAD: Cuba’s Vice President Roberto Morales Ojeda on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, overall regional situation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

During the meeting, both the leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Read More: Pakistan, Cuba soften visa regime for diplomats, govt officials

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Cuba had signed an agreement to partially withdraw visa condition which would allow diplomats and government officials to travel without having visa.

The agreement was signed at the Foreign Ministry where Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan and Cuban Ambassador to Pakistan Gabriel Tiel Capote signed the document here today.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the visiting Cuban vice president Roberto Morales Ojeda were also present.

