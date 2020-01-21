PM Imran reaches Davos to attend WEF annual meeting

DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Davos, Switzerland on a three-day official visit, to attend the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistants to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Moeed Yusuf accompanying the Prime Minister.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at Large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will later join the PM at Davos.

According to today’s schedule, PM Imran Khan will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders including the US President Donald Trump.

Sources said the prime minister will meet foreign investors to apprise them of untapped investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s International Media Council.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will return upon completion of his visit on Jan 23.

