PM Imran declared ‘Man of the Year’ by Jordan institute

ISLAMABAD: Jordan’s Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center named Prime Minister Imran Khan as ‘Man of the Year’ in its recent list of the most persuasive Muslims in the world.

The center is an autonomous research entity with the Royal Aal Al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Jordan.

“If The Muslim 500 was in print back in 1992 and I was the Chief Editor then, I would have nominated Imran Khan as our Muslim Man of the Year because of his brilliant performance in cricket, which culminated in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup — a sport I have always admired for its combination of elegance and intense competitive play,” Professor S Abdallah Schleifer, a Professor Emeritus of Journalism in the American University in Cairo, who chose both the winners for the titles, said.

Schleifer was quick to add that Khan’s role in cricket was not the only criteria for him being bestowed with the title.

He said he also impressed with Khan launching a successful fund-raising campaign to establish a hospital devoted to both the care of cancer victims and its research.

“This was his magnificent response to the loss of his mother to cancer in 1985 and given Khan’s extraordinary popularity with Pakistanis both at home as well as among the large number of Pakistani expats – along with his own, no doubt, generous personal contribution — he raised sufficient funds so that by 1994, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital opened its doors in Lahore whereby 75 percent of its patients receive free-care,” he added.

