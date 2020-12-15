PM Imran to inaugurate various development projects in KP today

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Peshawar on Wednesday for a day-long visit to inaugurate various projects, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime minister would inaugurate the institute of cardiology in Peshawar.

The premier will also the Hayatabad Sports Complex uplift project, under which a cricket ground of International Cricket Council’s standard would be constructed.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and other prominent figures of the province.

He would also hold a meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, and distribute cheques among the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to visit Peshawar

Back in September, the Prime minister visited KP and inaugurated Nahakki Tunnel and Sheikh Zaid Road in Mohmand District. The prime minister visited Bajaur District and performed the groundbreaking of Timargarh-Khar-Mamad Gat road.

