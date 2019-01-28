PM Imran directs to expedite development projects in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to expedite development work in his electoral constituency, Mianwali, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan said this in a meeting with members of the national and provincial assemblies of Mianwali, sources said.

They said he sought suggestions from the members to make Mianwali a model city. He also assured them of establishing a medical college and government university in the city.

Read More: Imran Khan decides to retain NA-95 Mianwali seat

“The premier said public hospitals, schools and colleges will be upgraded,” said the sources. Prime Minister Khan also directed to give ‘Poverty Eradication Programme’ the task to eradicate impoverishment from his hometown.

The PM said provision of gas and potable water would be ensured.

Sources said repair work would be carried out on all the arteries linked to the city. They said PM Khan had said that first he would like to give something to the people of Mianwali, after that he would hold a public gathering.

He said the federal and Punjab governments would in collaboration complete the development projects in the area.

After winning elections on different seats in the general elections, Imran Khan had decided to retain his NA-95 Mianwali seat.

The PTI chief vacated National Assembly seats from Islamabad (NA-53), Bannu (NA-35), Karachi (NA-243), and Lahore (NA-131).

Mr. Khan retained his hometown seat where he received a whopping 162,499 votes.

