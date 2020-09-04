ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to form a new administrative mechanism to promote sports in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review the measures for promotion of sports, PM Imran directed to formulate a new sports map of Pakistan, besides restructuring the sports boards at federal and provincial levels after consultation with all the stakeholders.

He maintained that the existing system of sports was discouraging the national talent. The prime minister suggested to appoint prominent sportsmen, who showed distinction and brought fame to the country, at key posts to promote the games.

He said that Pakistan was rich with immense potential in sports as its sportsmen had earned distinctions in cricket, hockey, squash and other traditional sports for years.

“Unfortunately the culture of nepotism, corruption, lack of merit and incompetence had undermined the sports quality in the country,” the premier added.

