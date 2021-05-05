Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran due in Lahore today to inaugurate housing, mega projects

PM Imran Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Thursday) where he will inaugurate housing and other mega projects, ARY News reported.

According to Prime Minister Office, the premier will inaugurate a housing project in Raiwind, besides also launching other mega projects in the metropolis.

The Prime Minister will preside over various meetings as well in the metropolis. Moreover, important political matters will be discussed during the Prime Minister’s visit.

PM Khan will also meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore, where the chief minister will brief the premier on the steps taken by the provincial government to tackle to deadly Covid-19 third wave.

Sources said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would also attend a fund-raising programme at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Detailing the housing project, Firdous Ashiq Awan last week had said that the Punjab government earmarked Rs3 billion for it to provide shelter to those who are deprived of it.

She said that homes would be established at 54 locations and work has begun on a priority basis at 32 spots. “11 banks including Punjab Bank will become part of this scheme and the loan payment will begin after the key is handed over to the public,” she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his previous visit to Lahore laid the foundation stone of Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore and said that the project will generate Rs1,300 billion in its first phase.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

SHC-ordered inquiry finds Darul Aman women suffered sexual abuse

Pakistan

FIA busts gang involved in illegally activating SIM cards

Must Read

Nanobodies found in llama & camels shown to combat Covid, study finds

Pakistan

NA-249 vote recount: ECP seeks deployment of SSU commandos

[X] Close