PM Imran due in Lahore today to inaugurate housing, mega projects

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Thursday) where he will inaugurate housing and other mega projects, ARY News reported.

According to Prime Minister Office, the premier will inaugurate a housing project in Raiwind, besides also launching other mega projects in the metropolis.

کمزور طبقے کو سستے گھروں کی فراہمی کی جانب ایک اور اہم سنگ میل۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کل لاہور میں پیری اربن ہاؤسنگ سکیم کا آغاز کریں گے۔ اس منصوبے کے تحت 22 اضلاع کی 39 تحصیلوں میں 10,000 کم لاگت گھروں کی تعمیر کی جائے گی۔#نیا_پاکستان_ہاؤسنگ

pic.twitter.com/aMhz08TAbU — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 5, 2021

The Prime Minister will preside over various meetings as well in the metropolis. Moreover, important political matters will be discussed during the Prime Minister’s visit.

PM Khan will also meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore, where the chief minister will brief the premier on the steps taken by the provincial government to tackle to deadly Covid-19 third wave.

Sources said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would also attend a fund-raising programme at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Detailing the housing project, Firdous Ashiq Awan last week had said that the Punjab government earmarked Rs3 billion for it to provide shelter to those who are deprived of it.

She said that homes would be established at 54 locations and work has begun on a priority basis at 32 spots. “11 banks including Punjab Bank will become part of this scheme and the loan payment will begin after the key is handed over to the public,” she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his previous visit to Lahore laid the foundation stone of Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore and said that the project will generate Rs1,300 billion in its first phase.

