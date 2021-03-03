PM Imran to open 14th ECO summit virtually

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will open the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held virtually on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran will open the summit in Pakistan’s capacity as the chair of the 13th Summit held in Islamabad in March 2017.

While sharing Pakistan’s perspective on COVID-19 challenges, the prime minister will outline his vision for regional economic development in line with ECO’s founding principles of promotion of trade and connectivity.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will Chair the 14th Summit while the theme of the Summit is “Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of Covid-19.”

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO which aims at the promotion of effective regional cooperation, with a focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.

The Summit meetings entail the exchange of views on regional and global issues of interest to the ECO region and a review of the progress in implementation of ECO programmes and projects. Pakistan has been actively contributing towards the advancement of the goals and objectives of ECO, including regional economic integration.

