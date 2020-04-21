PM Imran inaugurates ‘Ehsaas Ration Portal’

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to provide essential food items to deserving families across the country amid coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday formally inaugurated ‘Ehsaas Ration Portal’, ARY News reported.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that Ehsaas Ration Portal will help distributing edibles among the needy people.

He maintained that the Pakistani nation always faced every challenge with enormous courage and commitment. The prime minister said that the nation always supported the vulnerable segments of the society generously in hard times.

On the occasion, Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister about the portal. She said that Ehsaas Ration Portal will help philanthropists, charity organizations and other non-government organizations in reaching out to deserving people and providing ration to poor segments of the society.

Earlier on April 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally launched SMS service under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to provide financial relief to the deserving people.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar had briefed the premier regarding the service.

Talking to media after the launching ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said a sum of twelve thousand rupees will be transferred in the accounts of deserving people through this service.

She had said people can send their CNIC number to 8171 and they will be informed about their eligibility for emergency cash.

