ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave on a two-day visit to Qatar today (Monday) on the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani, ARY News reported.

“The prime minister will call on Emir of Qatar and hold meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest,” said Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal said during the visit.

PM Khan will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.

According to the details, PM Imran will hold meetings with the leadership and emir of Qatar and discuss the bilateral relations and regional situation, said sources.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani Zulfi Bokhari, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the advisor on trade will also accompany the premier on his sixth foreign visit since assuming the officer of the prime minister.

Earlier this month, PM Imran Khan embarked on a two-day visit of Turkey to strengthen the bilateral ties.

The prime minister arrived in Ankara on January 3 and held meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other high officials during the tour.

The two leaders exchanged views on the entire spectrum of Turkey – Pakistan bilateral “heart-to-heart” relationship as well as on issues of regional and international importance, the leaders of the two countries. They agreed to further strengthening the existing economic, trade and commercial relations between the two countries;

The premier also addressed a business forum in Turkey to offer attractive investment opportunities in Pakistan.

