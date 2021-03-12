PM Imran directs authorities to improve energy sector  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday put blame on the past governments for setting up expensive energy projects, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in connection with the power sector’s circular debt, PM Imran Khan said that people were paying for the wrong policies of the previous governments. He maintained that the past governments had not taken measures to address the problems.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed the authorities to bring improvement in the power sector.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier on December 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take all necessary steps to bring improvement in the energy sector in the country.

Presiding over a meeting on reforms in the power sector, PM Imran Khan had directed all the stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

“A mechanism be evolved so that the subsidy on electricity is only available to the poor and deserving people,” the prime minister had added.

