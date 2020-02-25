PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday) to discuss 11-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet will meet at 2:00 pm at the PM House with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

According to the agenda of the federal cabinet meeting, the cabinet will discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country. The meeting will approve the issuance of 433 banned bore licenses for Wapda security force at Diamer Bhasha Dam.

The cabinet will be briefed on the procedures of the electricity bill and inclusion of parliamentarians’ in the Ehsaas Programme. The cabinet will also approve the resignations and new appointments of audit and site board members.

The construction of high storey building is also a part of the cabinet meeting. The approval of deputation on the vacant post of Indus Water Commissioner is on the agenda.

The cabinet would be briefed on National Education Plan 2020.

The federal cabinet in its last meeting had decided in principle for not hiking prices of electricity and gas besides deliberating further steps for reducing inflation.

A detailed review was made over the government’s steps taken to reduce inflation, whereas, the members have made a decision in principle for not hiking power and gas prices.

During the meeting, the premier directed concerned authorities for strict monitoring of commodities’ prices after the issuance of a relief package. It is also directed to devise a strategy for decreasing import levy to lessen prices of pulses, said sources.

“We are well-aware of problems being faced by the nationals and the people will get relief after the government’s decisions. Neither the rates of gas will be increased nor electricity prices and taxes will be hiked,” said PM Khan. The premier directed cabinet members to take further steps on an emergency basis to control inflation.

The administration of the state-owned utility stores has been directed for making effective steps to void the shortage of basic commodities.

