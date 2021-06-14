PM convenes federal cabinet meeting to discuss 15-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss a 15-point agenda, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal cabinet will take several important decisions on matters ranging from the appointment of private members in the Pakistan Postal Management Board. Sources confirmed that the cabinet will also approve the appointment of the member planning at the Heavy Industries Taxila.

Officials, privy to the development also said the cabinet will approve national digital cable policy while setting up a Coast Guards Foundation is also a part of the cabinet’s 15-point agenda.

The cabinet is also expected to approve the Economic Coordination Committee’s decisions that were made on June 2.

Sources informed that the issue of the transfer of prisoner Mohammad Owais from Pakistan to Norway will also be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

In a previous federal cabinet meeting, the cabinet gave a go-ahead to the appointment of Tariq Malik as National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman.

Briefing the media on decisions taken by the federal cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet had approved the Ministry of Interior’s summary regarding the appointment.

