PM Imran felicitates Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday felicitated members of the Christian community on their religious festival of Easter.

PM Imran took to Twitter to wish Pakistan’s Christians a happy Easter. In a message on the occasion, the prime minister appealed to them to stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asked the Christian citizens to pray and celebrate at home by observing the national safety protocols.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; & by observing the national safety protocols”.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; & by observing the national safety protocols — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2020

Many churches, like other places of worship across Pakistan, have been closed for the public due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Easter is one of the religious festivals celebrated by Christians every year around the world. The day usually celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon marks the culmination of the 40 day period of fasting called Lent

Comments

comments