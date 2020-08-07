PM Imran felicitates Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa over election success

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Mahinda Rajapaksa on his party’s success in the recent elections in Sri Lanka and assured him of Pakistan’s full cooperation in all fields, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations.

COVID-19 situation and its negative impacts on economy, industries and politics were also discussed during the telephonic conversation.

PM Imran extended invitation to his Sri Lankan counterpart for a visit to Pakistan.

Earlier on June 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a telephone call to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, during which a discussion on situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic and current situation in Kashmir was held.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran had underscored the need for global efforts to move forward the process of progress and development. He had apprised the president about the measures taken by his government to overcome the pandemic.

Matters pertinent to bilateral ties, debt relief for the developing countries, regional situation and other issues had been discussed, sources had said .

