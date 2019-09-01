PM Imran Khan felicitates Uzbekistan on its 28th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the government and the people of Uzbekistan on their 28th Independence Day, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The prime minister has conveyed sincere wishes of the people of Pakistan to Uzbekistan president and people on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

PM Khan took to twitter saying, “On behalf of the people of Pakistan and myself I extend our warm wishes to the President and the people of Uzbekistan on their 28th Independence Day.”

Earlier on Friday, ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat A Sidikov, while highlighting the strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, said that Uzbekistan is the biggest trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia and the bilateral trade of both states improved with an increase two times high bilateral trade volume.

