PM Imran, first lady perform Umrah

MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with first lady Bushra Bibi performed Umrah on Friday.

The Holy Kaa’ba’s doors were specially opened for the prime minister and his delegation.

During the Umrah, Prime Minister Khan prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور ان کی اہلیہ نے مکہ مکرمہ میں عمرہ کی سعادت حاصل کی۔

اس موقع پر وزیر اعظم اور ان کے وفد کے لئے کعبہ شریف کا دروازہ بھی کھولا گیا.#PMIKinKSA pic.twitter.com/rXDHHXWjdH — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) September 20, 2019

The prime minister accompanied by a delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday on a two-day visit to the kingdom where he held meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Jeddah.

During the meetings, two sides reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen their relationship and enrich it further in myriad dimensions.

They underlined the deep and multi-faceted quality of the relationship.

Both the sides reiterated the resolve to further intensify bilateral trade, energy investment and people to people contacts.

Mr Khan underscored in detail the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and grave risks posed to peace and security in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August and its irresponsible and belligerent rhetoric and actions.

