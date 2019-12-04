PM Imran forms committee to deal with legal matters  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday formed an eight-member cabinet committee to tackle with pending legal cases, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Minister for Law Farogh Nasim will head the committee, while the Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Masoor Khan and the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati will be the members of the committee.

The committee will make recommendations for new legislation or amendments to existing laws.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and secretary law, cabinet committee are also included in the eight-member committee.

Earlier, the federal government formed a three-member committee to negotiate with the opposition on legislation related to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service extension.

Read more: COAS extension: Qureshi hopes opposition will cooperate in legislation

The committee members will engage opposition for the all-important legislation on the matter of extension in service to the chief of army staff.

Earlier on November 28, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had granted Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa a six-month extension in his tenure and asked the parliament to legislate on the extension/reappointment of an Army chief.

The three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah — announced its short order in the case after the government assured that it will come up with legislation in a given time.

