PM Imran Khan inaugurates new academic block at GIKI in Swabi

SWABI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the new academic block at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, ARY News reported.

Covering an area of 162,000 square feet, the project has been completed in two years with a cost of Rs 1.09 billion. The four-story academic block has 12 classrooms, 20 laboratories, 42 faculty offices, three conference rooms and can accommodate around 1,000 students. The Prime Minister also planted a sapling in premises of the institute.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony, the premier congratulated the administration of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology for not compromising over the standard of Varsity even in a difficult time.

He said that the world only remembers the politicians who work for humanity. Giving an example of Nelson Mandela, the incumbent prime minister said that Mandela was kept in prison for 27 years, but he forgave everyone.

Sharing the experience of his life, the PM said that the world will make more fun of the person the bigger he will dream, adding that he was dropped from the National cricket team after playing the first Test match, but he doesn’t lose hope and returned back to the team after three years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that some politicians are still making efforts to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) somehow, but doing this would be against his vision.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

