GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Gilgit and participated in the Azadi Parade ceremony marking the independence day of the region from Dogra Rule, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Gilgit said that he was proud to be there and he and the people of Gilgit should be indebted to Allah Almighty for not being subjected to the fate that people of Indian occupied Kashmir were going through.

The Prime Minister also added that Gilgit-Baltistan has strategic and historic significance, it has always been the bridge between the sub-continent (Pakistan) and China.

“Narendra Modi has played his final card in Kashmir, whenever the curfew is lifted, a sea of people will pour out on the streets to demand and take justice from the evil clutches of Indian government, no power on earth can take away freedom from the Kashmiris now,” said Khan.

PM Khan thanked the people of Gilgit Baltistan and the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor and tremendous sacrifice to make the dream of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a reality.

The Prime Minister will lay a floral wreaths at the monument of martyrs after attending the parade.

The Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan and cabinet members are also scheduled to hold meetings with the Prime Minister.

The 72nd independence day of Gilgit is being celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional zeal and fervor today.

The day is being celebrated to pay tributes to those heroes of liberation war and Gilgit scouts who revolted against Dogra rule on 1st November 1947.

Political, social and literary circles have finalized programs to celebrated the day in a befitting manner, Radio Pakistan reported.

A ceremony in this regard will be held at Helipad ground in Gilgit at 9 am.

Besides, a grand function will also be held in Aga Khan Shahi polo ground in Gilgit after today Friday prayer.

