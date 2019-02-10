PM Imran terms good governance base of progress    

DUBAI: Underscoring the importance of accountability and transparency, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday declared good governance base of progress and development.

Addressing the ‘World Government Summit’ in Dubai, PM Imran said that no country can make progress and development without eliminating corruption.

The prime minister said that he wanted to see Pakistan among the developed countries in the world. He said that his government was trying to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like state. PM Imran vowed to uphold rule of law in the country and make the state responsible.

Giving the example of China, the prime minister said that Beijing had brought its 700 million population out of poverty withing 30 years. He said his government also believes in investing in human capital to uplift common man.

PM Imran said that his government was bringing reforms in every sector to develop the country. He said that they were focusing on ease of doing business, facilitating investors and making changes in tax regimes to felicitate the business community.

He also urged the business community to take advantage of business friendly policies in the country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde here on Sunday.

The prime minister had met the IMF chief on the sidelines of the World Government Summit. Finance Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood were also present during the meeting.

