PM Imran, Governor KP discuss overall political situation

PM Imran

ABBOTTABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nathia Gali governor house, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to the overall political situation of country and FATA issues were discussed during the meeting.

PM Imran Khan along with his family is on a two-day retreat to the mountain resort of Nathia Gali. He will return to Islamabad today evening.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on July 11.

Read More: Nathiagali, Ayubia, Galyat to be turned into big tourism centers: PM

The prime minister along with his economic team will meet the business community and take them into confidence.

He will also chair the meeting of development works in Karachi. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had invited PM for this visit.

