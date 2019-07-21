PM Imran decides not to issue green passport to Pakistani diplomats

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday decided not to issue green passports to Pakistani diplomats at abroad, ARY News reported.

The decision has been taken in a move to stop many Pakistani diplomats and officials at abroad who use settle in other countries on green passports after getting retired.

According to a new decision, now all diplomats have to report in Pakistan after the completion of their service and they will be granted green passports after returning to Pakistan.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is in the USA where he will address a mass gathering of Pakistani diaspora at a stadium in Washington tonight.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan will address a record-setting gathering of Pakistani community at Capital One Arena stadium at around 2 AM (PKT).

PTI sources claimed that over 20,000 people will attend the historical gathering adding that the venue had a capacity of over 20,000 people and all the tickets for the event had been sold out.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold talks on cementing Pakistan-US relations in a range of areas, at White House in Washington on Monday.

The talks will mark an effort by the two leaders to reset ties between the two countries.

