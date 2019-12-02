PM Imran grieves over loss of 13 Pakistanis in Jordan house fire

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed profound condolences over the sad demise of 13 Pakistanis in the unfortunate fire incident in Jordan, ARY News reported on Monday.

In his condolence message, the Prime Minister extended his sympathies to the bereaved families over the tragic loss and has assured his support in this difficult time.

He also expressed gratitude for the cooperation being extended by the Jordanian authorities to the Pakistan Mission in Amman and to the grief-stricken family.

The ambassador and Pakistan embassy officials are in contact with the family and providing all possible assistance.

Read More: Thirteen Pakistanis including eight children killed in Jordan fire

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed on Monday that that 13 Pakistani nationals including seven children, four women and two men living in Jordan have expired due to a fire that broke out in their tent.

In a statement, Dr. Faisal said that three other Pakistanis were also injured in the fire incident and are reported to be in stable condition. He said that all the victims were residing near Karameh city which is 40 kilometers west of Amman near the Dead Sea.

The spokesperson said that the victims belonged to Joya Family from Dadu District in Sindh province and added that the head of family, Mr. Ali Sher Joya, has survived in the incident.

Comments

comments