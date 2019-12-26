PM Imran directs to expedite work on hydropower projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed authorities to accelerate work on hydropower projects, ARY News reported.

He was chairing a briefing on progress in construction of important hydropower projects, including Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela IV (Extension), and Diamer Bhasha Dam, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The premier also directed the ministries concerned to pay special attention on resolution of the problems regarding these hydropower projects.

Expressing satisfaction over progress in these projects, the Prime Minister said capacity enhancement of water reservoirs and acquisition of affordable electricity are priorities of the government.

“Government is committed to ensuring implementation of hydropower projects without any delay,” he added.

PM Imran was briefed that these projects will generate 9620-megawatt additional electricity and increase water storage capacity by 11.3 million acre-feet. Owing to these hydropower projects, over twenty-three billion rupees will be spent on social welfare projects, which will produce 23,000 job opportunities.

The meeting was apprised that the construction of Mohmand Dam was started in the middle of this year and will be completed by 2024. This project will store 1.2 million acre-feet water and produce 800MW electricity.

Dasu Hydropower Project Phase-I will begin next year and will be completed by 2024. This project will generate 2360MW electricity. Similarly, Phase II of Dasu Hydropower Project will be started in 2025 and completed in 2027. This will produce 2160MW power.

Diamer Bhasha Dam will also start next year and it will be completed by 2027. This project will help store 8.1 million acre feet water and generate 4500 MW electricity, authorities told PM Imran.

