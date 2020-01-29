PM Imran discusses IGP’s transfer with Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday held a telephonic conversion and discussed the appointment of new IGP Sindh, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The move comes after Sindh police chief Dr Kaleem Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday. The inspector general of police (IGP) briefed the premier on law and order situation in the province.

After telephonic conversion with PM Imran Khan, Sindh governor telephoned Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss over the names of new IG Sindh. Sources said that CM Murad refused to hold more consultation with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail over the matter of appointment of new IGP Sindh.

The Sindh governor said that he will brief PM Imran Khan about CM Murad’s decision.

Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government will not have consultation with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail over the matter of appointment of new IGP Sindh.

“Consultation with the governor Sindh is illegal”, Saeed Ghani said while speaking to journalists in Karachi.

He said PM Imran Khan and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in their meeting on Monday had agreed upon a name for new IG Sindh, out of the five names, recommended by the provincial government, but now the federal government is asking to send two more names for the post.

The Sindh government has provided five names for inspector general police post and won’t send the sixth one, Saeed Ghani maintained.

The minister said despite an agreement over a name for IGP Sindh slot, the matter was raised in the federal cabinet meeting, while such rule was neglected while changing IGPs in Punjab and Balochistan.

