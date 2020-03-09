PM Imran to inaugurate ‘Data4Pakistan’ portal today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas District Development Portal titled ‘Data4Pakistan’ on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The portal will provide open and public access to a spatial interactive portal that has poverty estimates for every district in Pakistan, along with over 120 development and policy indicators.

Data4Pakistan will enable the general public to get complete information about the district poverty and development data, covering the period 2004-2018.

The portal has been developed in collaboration with the World Bank and will be hosted on the Ehsaas website of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

It will be a very valuable resource for federal, provincial and district level policymakers for decision making.

Interactive maps allow the user to visualize and compare districts on poverty and two additional indicators. The user can also select a subset of provinces or a subset of districts to focus on, using a simple drop-down list.

The innovative portal uses data produced by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, as part of its social and living standards measurement Surveys as well as the multiple indicators Custer Surveys produced by the provincial bureaus of statistics.

The indicators currently available in the portal, include a range of demographic, health, education and employment statistics as well as access to key services like water, sanitation, electricity and gas.

Ehsaas is about the creation of a ‘welfare state’ by countering elite capture and leveraging 21st-century tools—such as using data and technology to create precision safety nets and promoting social welfare and poverty alleviation solutions. The opening of Data4Pakistan portal is another important step of the government to foster evidence-based decision making.

