PM Imran to inaugurate university in Haripur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Haripur today where he will inaugurate Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He will be accompanied by several federal ministers.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate KP govt flagship project Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University in Haripur today.

He said that university will offer specialised courses in Artificial Intelligence, Railway Engineering, Mineral Resource Engineering, Agriculture Food Technologies & others department.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman had approved the establishment of Pak-Austria University in Haripur back in 2019.

Pak-Austria Fachhochschule (Institute of Applied Science and Technology) will give European standard education to students in the university.

