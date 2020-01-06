ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan cautioned on Monday that regional peace is facing serious threats due to the Indian government’s policies based on the RSS-ideology.

Talking to a delegation of Virginia University in Islamabad, he said the identity of Indian people themselves has been threatened by the Indian government’s fascist policies.

Strongly condemning the curfew continuing in occupied Kashmir for over 150 days, he said this tyranny of the Indian government has exposed its claims about democracy.

PM Imran Khan said the present government believes in full protection of the rights of minorities and considering them as equal citizens of the country.

About economic situation in the country, the Prime Minister Khan said economy has been stabilised owing to the strenuous efforts of the PTI government, and now there is a clear improvement in the economic indicators.

He said the government is making efforts to introduce a uniformed education system so that the social division caused by the prevailing education system could be eliminated.

Earlier, on Jan 05, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that there is contrast between the Nankana incident and treatment with minorities in India.

He said that recent condemnable incident in Nankana Sahib is against his vision and will find zero-tolerance by his government.

The Prime Minister said that Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities’ oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda, the prime minister said in a tweet today.

