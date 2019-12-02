PM Imran urges IRW to partner with govt’s Ehsaas program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) to become a partner with the government in its flagship Ehsaas program, ARY News reported.

Talking to IRW Chief Executive Officer Naser Haghamed, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran commended the services of the NGO in Pakistan specially in heath, education and disaster risk reduction.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of IRW in supporting socio-economic development of Pakistan. He shared his vision of inclusive and sustainable development of all segments of the society without any discrimination in the country.

speaking on the occasion, IRW chief lauded the prime minister’s vision and assured that the NGO will continue to contribute towards the well-being of Pakistanis.

Read More: Govt decides to extend Ehsaas program to interior Sindh

Earlier on October 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to extend the Ehsaas and Sehat Insaf programs to interior Sindh.

As per details, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while talking to a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Karachi had announced the decision to expand the Ehsaas program to other cities of Sindh province.

During the meeting, the GDA members had apprised the premier about various problems of their constituencies.

Comments

comments