PM Imran visits Islamabad shelter home, interacts with homeless people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited makeshift shelter homes in Islamabad aimed at providing living space to the homeless people in the winter season and inquired about the condition of the people living there, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking at the occasion, the prime minister applauded the facilities given to the people living in shelter homes and said that it was good to see heaters working in it.

The prime minister also interacted with those living there and asked as to from where they come to the capital for acquiring labour jobs?

“How is current situation and are you people getting daily work?” asked the prime minister. He assured that the labourers would soon be able to get better wages for their efforts.

The prime minister also scrutinized the record of those living at the shelter homes.

In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered for setting up temporary homes across the province on Monday.

Read More: KP CM directs PDMA to fulfill all requirements of shelter homes

The chief minister directed authorities to establish temporary shelter homes in those districts where there were no permanent shelter homes.

He said that protecting homeless people from extreme weather was a responsibility of the state. He directed concerned officers to sent reports to the CM Office after setting up the temporary shelter homes.

