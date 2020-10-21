PM Imran expresses ‘deep grief’ over Jalalabad stampede incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief over tragic deaths and casualties in a stampede in Jalalabad of Afghans wanting to get Pakistani visas.

In a tweet, PM said condoled the victim’s families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Deeply saddened by the tragic deaths & casualties in a stampede in Jalalabad of Afghans wanting to get Pakistani visas. My condolences go to the victims families & prayers for early recovery of the injured. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 21, 2020

Earlier, Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan had expressed its deep grief and sadness over the reports of loss of Afghan lives and injuring people in a stampede at a stadium in Jalalabad near Pakistani consulate.

In a statement, Pakistan Embassy expressed ‘deep grief and sadness’ over the casualties in a stampede sparked five-kilometre away from Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad, where applicants for Pakistani visa were being gathered and organised by the provincial authorities of Afghanistan.

The embassy showed sympathies with the families of those who have lost their lives and those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident.

Earlier, at least 15 people were killed in a stampede among thousands of Afghans gathered near Pakistan’s consulate on Tuesday as jostling broke out between people applying for visas, officials in the eastern city of Jalalabad said.

An estimated 3,000 Afghans had congregated on the open ground, usually used for sports or pubic gatherings, outside the consulate, waiting to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa, two provincial officials told Reuters a day after the tragedy.

Comments

comments